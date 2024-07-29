Columbia Sportswear CEO explains net sales decline in the U.S.

In a Monday interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, Columbia Sportswear CEO Tim Boyle detailed his company's most recent quarter, which saw sales decline in the U.S.

"For our company, this is always the smallest quarter of the year, so any particular issue can get modified and accelerated," Boyle said. "Things always get a little turbulent when there's an election going on, and we're great that we have places in the world that are more robust than here."

Columbia posted earnings last week, which saw U.S. sales decline 15% year over year, which the company said was primarily driven by a decrease in U.S. wholesale. On the conference call, Boyle said Columbia was "working to maximize sales in a challenging U.S. marketplace, characterized by slow consumer demand and cautious retailers."

However, Boyle said demand for products was strong in other countries, including China. According to Boyle, there is a lot of opportunity in China and it could be "our largest growing market at some point in time."

Boyle also said many of Columbia's brands that saw declines this quarter — like SOREL and PrAna — are on their way to growth.

"We've really spent the last year managing our excess inventories and focusing on profitably liquidating that stuff," he said. "And now it's time to turn our attention to growing the business again across all of our brands."

