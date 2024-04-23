Cramer's Lightning Round: Broadcom is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Petroleo Brasileiro: "I like PBR the beer more than I like PBR the oil company. I am going to hit the [sell, sell, sell!] button."

Enterprise Products Partners: "[buy, buy, buy!]."

Recursion Pharmaceuticals: "I think you have a real winner: [buy, buy, buy!]."

Cheniere Energy: "I think LNG is terrific."

Casey's General Stores: "Hidden gem...That is a winner, and it should be bought."

Broadcom: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

