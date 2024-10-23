Harris blasts Trump on reported Hitler comments, says ‘he wants unchecked power'

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday blasted Donald Trump for his reported praise of Adolf Hitler, and said the Republican presidential nominee "wants unchecked power."

Harris spoke at her residence a day after reports of recent interviews with Trump's White House chief of staff John Kelly, who detailed Trump's comments about the Nazi leader Hitler.

