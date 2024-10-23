Money Report

Harris blasts Trump on reported Hitler comments, says ‘he wants unchecked power'

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, U.S. October 22, 2024.
Carlos Barria | Reuters
  • Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday blasted Donald Trump for his reported praise of Adolf Hitler, and said the Republican presidential nominee "wants unchecked power."
  • Harris spoke at her residence a day after reports of recent interviews with Trump's White House chief of staff John Kelly, who detailed Trump's comments about the Nazi leader Hitler.

