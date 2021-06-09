More Than 2.3 Million New Stimulus Checks Have Been Sent. Here's Who Will Get the Money

A new set of stimulus checks for up to $1,400 per person has been sent, the government announced on Wednesday.

More than 2.3 million new stimulus checks have been sent, representing over $4.2 billion in payments to Americans, the government announced on Wednesday.

In total, more than 169 million payments worth about $395 billion have been issued since Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act in March.

That legislation authorized payments of up to $1,400 per person, plus $1,400 per eligible dependent, for individuals and families who fall under certain income thresholds and also meet other requirements.

In this round, 1.1 million of the new checks — with a value of more than $2.5 billion — were "plus-up" payments. That includes new or larger payments due to individuals and families after their 2020 tax returns have been processed. To date, more than 8 million of these payments have been sent.

Additionally, more than 900,000 checks — worth about $1.9 billion — went to individuals who recently filed their tax returns with the IRS, but did not previously have their information on record.