coronavirus

More Than 2.3 Million New Stimulus Checks Have Been Sent. Here's Who Will Get the Money

By Lorie Konish, CNBC

  • A new set of stimulus checks for up to $1,400 per person has been sent, the government announced on Wednesday.
  • More than 2.3 million payments, representing over $4.2 billion, is on its way to select Americans.
  • The figure includes "plus-up" payments to people who are due new or additional money now that their 2020 tax returns have been processed.

More than 2.3 million new stimulus checks have been sent, representing over $4.2 billion in payments to Americans, the government announced on Wednesday.

In total, more than 169 million payments worth about $395 billion have been issued since Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act in March.

That legislation authorized payments of up to $1,400 per person, plus $1,400 per eligible dependent, for individuals and families who fall under certain income thresholds and also meet other requirements.

IRS sends refunds to 2.8 million who paid tax on unemployment
New stimulus check round brings total sent to $391 billion
No stimulus check yet? There is still hope

In this round, 1.1 million of the new checks — with a value of more than $2.5 billion — were "plus-up" payments. That includes new or larger payments due to individuals and families after their 2020 tax returns have been processed. To date, more than 8 million of these payments have been sent.

Additionally, more than 900,000 checks — worth about $1.9 billion — went to individuals who recently filed their tax returns with the IRS, but did not previously have their information on record.

