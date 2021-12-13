Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
COVID-19

Morgan Stanley CEO Says He Was Wrong on Return-To-Office Push: ‘Everybody's Still Finding Their Way'

By Hugh Son, CNBC

Bloomberg
  • Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman walked back an edict that employees should be back at the office by now and issued a new forecast for how long companies would delay the return.
  • "I was wrong on this," he told CNBC's Wilfred Frost Monday on "Closing Bell."  "I thought we would have been out of it past Labor Day and we're not."
  • "I think we'll still be in it through most of next year," Gorman said. "Everybody's still finding their way."
Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman walked back an edict that employees should be back at the office by now and issued a new forecast for how long companies would delay the return.

"I was wrong on this," he told CNBC's Wilfred Frost Monday on "Closing Bell." "I thought we would have been out of it past Labor Day and we're not."

Money Report

8 mins ago

Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman Calls for the Fed to Raise Interest Rates Soon

politics 51 mins ago

Former Minneapolis Cop Derek Chauvin Set to Plead Guilty in Federal Civil Rights Case for George Floyd Killing

In June, Gorman told conference attendees that he would be "very disappointed" if his workers hadn't returned to Morgan Stanley buildings by Labor Day. Those plans, widely covered by the media, were derailed in part by the discovery of the omicron Covid variant. Companies from Lyft to Ford have had to delay and reassess return-to-office plans in recent weeks.

"I think we'll still be in it through most of next year," Gorman said. "Everybody's still finding their way and then you get the omicron variant; who knows, we'll have pi, we'll have theta and epsilon, and we'll eventually run out letters of the alphabet. It's continuing to be an issue."

Still, more than half of Morgan Stanley employees have been back at the firm's New York headquarters, home to the bank's trading operations, Gorman said. About 65% of vaccinated employees have returned to that building, and 95% of employees have gotten the jab, he said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

COVID-19investingInvestment strategyfinanceBreaking News: Markets
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us