NY AG Delays Depositions of Trump and Two Children After Death of Ivana Trump

The New York attorney general agreed to temporarily delay depositions for former President Donald Trump and two of his adult children due to the death of Ivana Trump a day earlier.

Ivana Trump, 73, was the first wife of 76-year-old Donald Trump and the mother of three of his children, Donald Trump Jr., 44, Ivanka Trump, 40, and Eric Trump, 38.

Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump had previously been scheduled to testify on Friday as part of New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil investigation into the Trump Organization.

The New York attorney general agreed Friday to temporarily delay depositions for former President Donald Trump and two of his adult children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, due to the death of Ivana Trump a day earlier.

They had previously been scheduled to testify on Friday as part of New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil investigation into the Trump Organization. The deposition date was moved to next week, Reuters reported Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear how long the depositions would be postponed in light of Ivana Trump's passing.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"This is a temporary delay and the depositions will be rescheduled as soon as possible," a spokeswoman for the attorney general's office said in a statement Friday morning. "There is no other information about dates or otherwise to provide at this time."

Ivana Trump, 73, was the first wife of 76-year-old Donald Trump and the mother of three of his children, Donald Trump Jr., 44, Ivanka Trump, 40, and Eric Trump, 38.

Donald Trump called her a "wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life," in a social media post Thursday afternoon.

"We offer our condolences to the Trump family," said the spokeswoman for James' office.

James is investigating allegations that the Trump Organization improperly reported the stated valuations of some of its real estate assets for financial gain, either through tax benefits or for more favorable loan conditions.

Donald Trump Jr. leads the Trump Organization with his brother, Eric Trump, who sat for a video deposition with the New York investigators in October 2020. Eric Trump pleaded the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination more than 500 times, James' office said in a court filing in January.

Ivanka Trump, who served as senior White House advisor during her father's presidency, is a former top executive in the Trump Organization.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.