Photos Show Global Outrage at Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sparked fierce, widespread outrage and condemnation around the world from global leaders, military experts and grassroots protesters alike.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's military aggression — what President Joe Biden called an "unprovoked and unjustified attack" on Ukraine — has even surfaced a wellspring of dissent in Russia, where publicly protesting the Kremlin can lead to retaliation.
Berlin
Hannibal Hanschke | Getty Images People protest in front of the Brandenburg gate against the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Russia has begun a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels. Moscow
Alexander Nemenov | AFP | Getty Images Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Moscow on February 24, 2022. Warsaw
Wojtek Radwanski | AFP | Getty Images Demonstrators take part in the protest against Russia's agression on Ukraine, in front of Russian embassy in Warsaw, on February 24, 2022. Vilnius
Petras Malukas | AFP | Getty Images Demonstrators take part in a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in front of Russia's embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, on February 24, 2022. Prague
David W Cerny | Reuters Demonstrators attend a rally in support of Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Prague, Czech Republic, February 24, 2022. New York City
Kena Betancur | AFP | Getty Images Demonstrators hold a Ukrainian flag as they protest in support of Ukraine, in Times Square New York, on February 24, 2022. St. Petersburg
Anton Vaganov | Reuters People attend an anti-war protest, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in Ukraine, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, February 24, 2022. 10 Downing Street, London
Jeff J Mitchell | Getty Images The front of 10 Downing Street, the residence of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is lit up blue and yellow in an expression of solidarity with Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in London, England. Melbourne
Asanka Brendon Ratnayake | AFP | Getty Images A general view of Flinders Street Station as it is lit in yellow and blue in Melbourne on February 24, 2022, as public buildings lit up in the national colours of Ukraine as a show of support. Barcelona
Pau Barrena | AFP | Getty Images A demonstrator cries during a protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Barcelona on February 24, 2022. Rome
Filippo Monteforte | AFP | Getty Images Protesters attend a demonstration in support of Ukraine in front of the Russia's embassy in Rome on February 24, 2022. Paris
Thomas Coex | AFP | Getty Images Protesters attend a demonstration called by the Union of Ukrainians in Franceand others associations on Republique square in Paris on February 24, 2022.