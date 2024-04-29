Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf resigns after ending his power-sharing agreement

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf resigned Monday after the collapse of his power-sharing agreement with the country's Green Party.

Yousaf was facing a vote of no confidence that he was not expected to survive, after he broke off the agreement with the Green Party last week.

"In ending the Bute House agreement in the manner I did, I clearly underestimated the level of hurt and upset I caused Green colleagues. For a minority government to be able to govern effectively and efficiently, trust in working with the opposition is clearly fundamental," he said in a press conference Monday.

