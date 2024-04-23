Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Drugmaker Novartis climbs 4.4% after guidance rise on sales of blockbuster drugs

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Shares of Swiss drugmaker Novartis climbed as much as 4.8% in early deals on Tuesday, after the company raised its full-year guidance following better-than-expected first-quarter results.
  • The company said 2024 net sales were set to grow by a high-single to low double-digit percentage.
  • It added that adjusted operating income was expected to grow by a low double-digit to mid-teens percentage.

Shares of Swiss drugmaker Novartis climbed as much as 4.8% in early deals on Tuesday, after the company raised its full-year guidance following better-than-expected first-quarter results.

Stock pared gains slightly to trade up 4.6% by 8:50 a.m. London time.

Novartis' net sales rose 11% in the first three months of the year, while core operating income increased 22% over the same period.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

CEO Vas Narasimhan said the growth solid across all its major brands, which include blockbuster heart failure drug Entresto and psoriasis drug Cosentyx.

"Our performance was broad-based, across all key growth brands and geographies, allowing us to raise guidance for the full year 2024," he said in a statement.

The company said 2024 net sales are now anticipated to pick up by a high-single to low double-digit percentage, up from a previous outlook of mid-single-digit growth.

Money Report

news 34 mins ago

Germany arrests EU Parliament staff member on China espionage charges

news 2 hours ago

SoftBank will reportedly invest nearly $1 billion in AI push, tapping Nvidia's chips

The drugmaker has also revised its expectations for core operating income, now set to expand by a low double-digit to mid-teens percentage, up from the high single-digit growth forecast prior.

Narasimhan said the company continued to advance its drug pipeline in the first quarter, including treatments for prostate cancer and leukemia.

"The momentum in our business and pipeline gives us continued confidence in our mid- and long-term growth outlook," he said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us