South Africa Covid Variant Detected for the First Time in New York Patient, Cuomo Says

The governor said at a press conference that the mutation, which may be resistant to some vaccines, was detected in a resident of Nassau County.

The announcement comes days after Cuomo announced that a Connecticut resident tested positive for the variant in a New York City hospital.

The governor said at a press conference that the mutation, which experts worry may be resistant to some vaccines, was detected in a resident of Nassau County. The announcement comes days after a Connecticut resident tested positive for the variant in a New York City hospital.

"It's more important than ever for New Yorkers to stay vigilant, wear masks, wash hands and stay socially distanced. We are in a race right now, between our ability to vaccinate and these variants which are actively trying to proliferate, and we will only win that race if we stay smart and disciplined," Cuomo said.

The South Africa variant, known as B.1.351, was first detected in the U.S. at the end of January and has been found in at least 10 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 21 reported infections in the country.

The mutation is one of three particularly worrisome strains that the agency is monitoring, along with variants first identified in the United Kingdom and Japan.

The CDC has said that preliminary evidence from non-peer-reviewed publications suggests that the Moderna vaccine "may be less effective" against the South Africa variant. It has cautioned that more studies are needed.

The Moderna vaccine is one of two federally approved vaccines in the United States. Three other vaccines are currently in clinical trials.

Cuomo's announcement came as the number of daily new cases and hospitalizations in New York and around the country continue to decline. Some public health experts have warned that the new mutations, which are believed to be more transmissible, could cause those trends to reverse.

