Stock Futures Are Flat as Investors Await Big Tech Earnings

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading Monday as investors looked ahead to big technology earnings for further clues into the health of the U.S. economy.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded flat, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.05% and 0.09%, respectively.

Shares of Amazon slipped nearly 1% in postmarket trading on reports of a hiring freeze, while Discover Financial shed more than 3%{

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Discover Financial, Qualtrics among biggest after hours movers

A busy earnings week continued after the bell on Monday with reports from software company Qualtrics International and Discover Financial.

Shares of Qualtrics surged more than 11% in postmarket trading following a beat on the top and bottom lines for the recent quarter. The software company and maker of tools utilized for surveys and customer feedback also lifted its guidance for the full year.

Meanwhile, Discover Financial's stock dipped 1.5% in extended trading after it missed Wall Street's earnings expectations for the recent quarter. The financial services company also said it expects operating expenses to increase more than expected for the year.

Check out the full list of stocks making moves in after-hours trading here.

— Samantha Subin

Stocks built on Friday's gains during Monday's regular trading session, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 417.06 points, or 1.3%, to close at 31,499.62. The Nasdaq Composite finished 0.9% higher and the S&P 500 added roughly 1.2%, with nine of 11 sectors finishing higher, led by healthcare.

Investors this week remain laser-focused on earnings from the biggest technology companies, with reports from Alphabet and Microsoft due Tuesday. Meta Platforms reports Wednesday, followed by Amazon and Apple on Thursday. Given their sheer size and market capitalization, any moves are likely to drive the market going forward.

So far this season, companies have proven they may be faring better than anticipated. That's due in part to the fact that analysts' earnings estimates have come down in recent months as companies faced foreign exchange headwinds and other growth concerns. This could set up stocks for rallies on potentially better-than-feared outcomes.

"'Earnings really have come down quite a bit," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. "Maybe investors are happy because it's up 2% and not down 2% but we've also been seeing reductions in 2023 forecasts. This bear market probably has to play itself out even if we do get a near-term bear market rally."

Reports from UPS, General Electric, Coca-Cola and General Motors are due out before the bell on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill and Texas Instruments will report after the Tuesday close.

On the economic data front, S&P/Case-Shiller August home prices, FHFA August home prices and October consumer confidence are slated for release Tuesday.

Big technology earnings could serve as a turning point for the battered sector

A pivotal week for big technology kicks off Tuesday with earnings reports from Alphabet and Microsoft. How they perform will likely trigger where the market moves from here.

"No one wants to aggressively buy big tech stocks until we hear this week's big earnings from Apple, Alphabet, and Amazon," wrote Oanda's Ed Moya in a note to clients Monday. "Investors are getting more confident that inflation will soften as the consumer rethinks massive purchases."

So far, the bar's been set pretty low for many companies this season given the pullback in earnings estimates over the last few months and technology stocks have slumped off their highs as investors fear growth-focused areas.

While the sector has struggled so far this year, a big move higher and sustainable rally for the overall market is dependent on this area reemerging as the "leadership," said Truist's Keith Lerner. Information technology and communication services, which account for many of these names, make up roughly 26% and 8% of the S&P 500's weight, respectively.

"For the overall market, in order to see a strong rally, you need [tech] to participate because it's such a big sector," Lerner said. "I think the burden of proof is on these companies to produce because they, in general, have not this year."

Robust earnings that surprise to the upside could facilitate this shift, Lerner said, noting that the sector hasn't offered the typical earnings momentum it's generated in previous years that convinced investors to buy tech.

As interest rates remain elevated, Lerner nonetheless favors energy and industrial stocks, specifically aerospace and defense companies given current geopolitical concerns.

— Samantha Subin

Discover Financial, Qualtrics among biggest after hours movers

A busy earnings week continued after the bell on Monday with reports from software company Qualtrics International and Discover Financial.

Shares of Qualtrics surged more than 11% in postmarket trading following a beat on the top and bottom lines for the recent quarter. The software company and maker of tools utilized for surveys and customer feedback also lifted its guidance for the full year.

Meanwhile, Discover Financial's stock dipped 1.5% in extended trading after it missed Wall Street's earnings expectations for the recent quarter. The financial services company also said it expects operating expenses to increase more than expected for the year.

Check out the full list of stocks making moves in after-hours trading here.

— Samantha Subin

Stock futures open slightly lower

Stock futures opened slightly lower on Monday as investors awaited the latest batch of technology earnings.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched 34 points, or 0.11% lower, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.11% and 0.17%, respectively.

— Samantha Subin