Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Darden Restaurants, BlackBerry, Salesforce and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Darden Restaurants (DRI) — The Olive Garden parent reported earnings of $1.76 per share, higher than the $1.64-per-share forecast. The restaurant company also reported same-store sales that rose 47.5%, topping estimates. Shares rose 3% in premarket trading.

BlackBerry (BB) — The company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, with an adjusted gross margin of 65%. BlackBerry reported a loss of 6 cents per share, compared with the expected loss of 7 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $175 million, topping estimates of $164 million. Shares rose more than 7% premarket.

Salesforce (CRM) — The software company raised its full-year 2022 revenue guidance to between $26.25 billion and $26.35 billion. This is higher than the company's previous estimate of revenue between $26.2 billion and $26.3 billion. Analysts expected $26.31 billion. Shares rose 2% in premarket trading.

KB Home (KBH) — Shares of the homebuilder rose in premarket trading despite missing top and bottom-line estimates. KB Home reported quarterly earnings of $1.60 on revenue of $1.47 billion. Wall Street expected earnings of $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Joby Aviation (JOBY) — Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of the air taxi start-up with an overweight rating, saying in a note to clients on Thursday that investors should take a look at a stock with major potential upside. Shares of Joby Aviation popped more than 5% in extended trading.

Biogen (BIIB) — The drugmaker's stock rose in premarket trading after Needham initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating, saying in a note to clients on Wednesday that the company's controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm will be a big seller for the company long term.

Roku (ROKU) — Shares of the streaming company rose 2% in premarket trading after Guggenheim upgraded the stocks to buy from neutral. The Wall Street firm assigned Roku a 12-month price target of $395, implying a 22% one-year return.

SoFi (SOFI) — Shares of the fintech company rose in premarket trading after gaining 11% during the regular session on Wednesday. Sofi is the 6th most-mentioned stock on Reddit's WallStreetBets, according to quiver quant.

Accenture (ACN) — Accenture shares rose in extended trading after reporting better-than-expected earnings. The company also increased its dividend and buyback authorization.