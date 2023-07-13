The ‘Barbie' movie's latest marketing collab is a hot pink Burger King combo meal

The "Barbie" marketing machine keeps on cooking up new collabs.

In the run-up to the blockbuster's July 21 release, consumers have been inundated by "Barbie" merch ranging from dog toys to roller skates. The latest partnership brings Barbie into the world of fast food.

Burger King Brazil this week unveiled a Barbie-themed meal. The BK Barbie Combo features a cheeseburger topped with bacon bits and dressed with a bright pink sauce that Burger King says has a "smoky" flavor.

Customers will also receive a pink vanilla milkshake with strawberry Nesquik powder mixed in. Once the straw is put into the dessert, Burger King tops it off with a pink frosted donut.

As a side, diners will receive an order of "Ken's potatoes," which are just a plain order of fries, in keeping with the "he's just Ken" verbiage on the movie's poster.

Burger King's posts on TikTok and Instagram advertising the limited time combo have garnered millions of views.

It's not the first time that Burger King has offered a movie-themed meal. Just last month, the chain released a red-bunned Whopper in collaboration with Sony's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

But unlike the Spider-Man burger, it doesn't appear that the BK Barbie Combo will be making its way stateside. Your best bet will be to get on the next flight to São Paulo.

A representative for Burger King did not immediately respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment.

