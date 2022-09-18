These Are the Top 10 Healthiest Countries for Digital Nomads—Here's Why the U.S. Didn't Make the List

Lemon.io, a marketplace of software developers, analyzed data from the 2022 Global Health Security Index by the Economist Intelligence Unit to determine the healthiest countries for digital nomads.

The study ranked 195 countries based on their preparedness for epidemics and pandemics.

No. 1 healthiest country for digital nomads: Australia

Index score: 71.1/100

Although the United States ranked at the top of the list with a score of 75.9/100, it doesn't offer a digital nomad visa, so it was excluded from the top 10 rankings.

For that reason, Australia was named the healthiest country instead.

Australia offers a long-term visa called the "Working Holiday Maker" program that allows digital nomads to work and live in the country for one year.

The catch is that you must be between 18 and 30 (or 35 in some cases) to qualify, according to the country's tourism board website.

Top 10 healthiest countries for digital nomads

Australia Germany New Zealand France Spain Norway Mexico Estonia Portugal Hungary

Germany ranked second on the list. The European country had an index score of 65.5, which has only changed by 0.2 since 2019. Germany offers visas to non-EU nationals, which can last from 6 months to three years.

New Zealand rounded out the top three. The country allows those ages 18 to 30 (or up to 35 in some counties) to work in New Zealand for up to 12 months or 23 months if you are from the UK or Canada.

