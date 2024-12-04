UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson fatally shot in New York

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth Group's insurance unit, was fatally shot in midtown Manhattan Wednesday morning, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC.

UnitedHealth Group canceled its investor day after reports emerged of the shooting. Thompson led UnitedHealthcare, the largest private health insurer in the U.S.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information confirmed that a 50-year-old male was shot in midtown Manhattan at 6:46 a.m. ET on Wednesday. But the spokesperson did not confirm the identity of the man.

The spokesperson said the man was transported to the Mount Sinai West hospital in critical condition and was pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing, they added.

UnitedHealth Group was hosting its investor day at the New York Hilton hotel in midtown. UnitedHealth Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.