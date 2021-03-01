Money Report

Watch Live: Biden Covid Team Holds Briefing After FDA Clears J&J's One-Shot Vaccine

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC

Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden's Covid-19 response team is holding a news briefing Monday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 28 million Americans and killed at least 513,092 in a little over a year.

On Saturday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, making it the third shot to be approved for distribution in the U.S. and the only vaccine that requires just one dose.

J&J has a deal with the U.S. government to provide 100 million doses by the end of June. Senior administration officials said Sunday that health-care providers will begin receiving the first 3.9 million doses of the vaccine on Tuesday. The shipment is J&J's entire stockpile of doses right now, the officials said. The company expects to ship 16 million more doses by the end of March.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid -19 outbreak.

