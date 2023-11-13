Cannabis in Connecticut

Nearly $25 million worth of legal cannabis sold in Connecticut last month

Cannabis consumers in Connecticut bought nearly $25 million worth of legal cannabis in the state in October.

The Department of Consumer Protection released preliminary data Monday on adult-use cannabis and medical marijuana sold from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31.

Sales for the adult-use market exceeded $14.7 million in sales for the month while sales for medical marijuana exceeded $10.1 million.

Adult-use sales began on Jan. 10. See how those sales compare by month since:

Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection

The state Department of Consumer Protection said the average product price for medical marijuana patients was $36.43 in October, while the average price of adult-use products was $37.61.

More than half, 51 percent of sales, were for usable cannabis, or flower. Vapes made up 31 percent of sales and edible products represented 11 percent of sales.

