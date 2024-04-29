More pro-Palestinian protests take place in Conn., including on college campuses

This weekend saw bigger crowds and more pro-Palestinian demonstrations on college campuses in the state.

Though concerns about those types of events are being raised including by Jewish leaders.

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protestors demonstrated on the Yale campus in New Haven.

“I just find it disgusting how the U.S. is standing by and watching this all happen,” said Wasim Chater, of Durham.

Videos from activists showed the encampment on Cross Campus – being called a “liberated zone.”

“I'm amazed, honestly. Literally, we've met so many different people that we normally wouldn't have met, like people come up to. It's like a family,” said Nada Chater, of Durham.

For more than a week, students have been calling on the school to disclose its investments and divest from those connected to Israel’s war with Hamas.

Earlier on Sunday, more than one-thousand people took part in a protest on the New Haven Green which then spilled into the streets.

“Stop sending military aid to Israel. Stop sending bombs and military planes to Israel. We as Connecticut residents, as U.S. residents do not want to be complicit," said an attendee named Francesca who did not want to give her last name.

Among those who saw the demonstration was Gayle Slossberg, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven.

“It's unfortunate to me that as a Jew and in the United States in New Haven I can't, you know, I don't feel safe walking around outwardly Jewish,” said Slossberg.

Slossberg says she’s troubled by chants that call to eliminate Israel.

And she didn’t hear anything from the demonstrators about the hostages held by Hamas - including Americans.

“They're not about calling for peace. They're not about calling for the release of the hostages. They're not calling for Hamas to demilitarize and lay down their arms. I, you know, they're calling for a violent revolution. Make no mistake,” said Slossberg.

A protest at Yale last Sunday led to 60 arrests.

Demonstrations have also taken place at UConn and Wesleyan.