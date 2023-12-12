Cannabis in Connecticut

See how much adult-use marijuana has been sold in CT since legal sales started

Sales of adult-use cannabis in Connecticut continue to grow each month, according to the Department of Consumer Protection.

In November, there were more than

$15.3 million worth of sales of adult-use marijuana, up from $14.7 million in October.

There were more than $10.3 million worth of sales of medical marijuana in November, up slightly from around $10.1 million in October.

The Department of Consumer Protection said the average product price for medical marijuana patients was $36.99 in November, while the average price of adult-use products was $38.44.

Sales of adult-use marijuana in Connecticut started on Jan. 10. Here’s a look at how much has been sold each month since.

Adult-use marijuana sales

  • January: $5.1 million
  • February: $7.02 million
  • March:  $9.6 million
  • April: $10.2 million
  • May: $11.5 million
  • June: $12.5 million 
  • July: $13 million
  • August: $14 million
  • September: $14.3 million 
  • October: $14.7 million
  • November: $15.3 million

Medical marijuana sales

  • January: $8.2 million
  • February: $11.4 million
  • March:   $12.6 million
  • April: $11.4 million
  • May: $11.2 million 
  • June: $11.3 million
  • July: $10.6 million
  • August: $11 million 
  • September: $11 million 
  • October: $10.1 million
  • November: $10.3 million
You can find more information on the sale of cannabis in the state at ct.gov/cannabis.

Where you can buy cannabis in Connecticut

