See how much adult-use marijuana has been sold in CT since legal sales started

Sales of adult-use cannabis in Connecticut continue to grow each month, according to the Department of Consumer Protection.

In November, there were more than

$15.3 million worth of sales of adult-use marijuana, up from $14.7 million in October.

There were more than $10.3 million worth of sales of medical marijuana in November, up slightly from around $10.1 million in October.

The Department of Consumer Protection said the average product price for medical marijuana patients was $36.99 in November, while the average price of adult-use products was $38.44.

Sales of adult-use marijuana in Connecticut started on Jan. 10. Here’s a look at how much has been sold each month since.

Adult-use marijuana sales

January: $5.1 million

February: $7.02 million

March: $9.6 million

April: $10.2 million

May: $11.5 million

June: $12.5 million

July: $13 million

August: $14 million

September: $14.3 million

October: $14.7 million

November: $15.3 million

Medical marijuana sales

January: $8.2 million

February: $11.4 million

March: $12.6 million

April: $11.4 million

May: $11.2 million

June: $11.3 million

July: $10.6 million

August: $11 million

September: $11 million

October: $10.1 million

November: $10.3 million

Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection

You can find more information on the sale of cannabis in the state at ct.gov/cannabis.

Where you can buy cannabis in Connecticut