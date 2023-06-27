What to Know Connecticut adults, 21 and over, will be able to grow cannabis at home as of July 1.

The limit is up to three mature and three immature plants, and no more than 12 plants per household

Cannabis must be grown indoors in a secured, locked area that isn't visible to the public.

Beginning next week, it will be legal for adults in Connecticut to grow cannabis at home.

The law, which applies to residents 21 years old and up, goes into effect on July 1. It places restrictions on how much you can grow and there are rules in place for how it must be stored.

This is what you need to know if you plan to grow cannabis.

Growing cannabis at home in Connecticut

Beginning on July 1, adults 21 years old and up will be allowed to grow up to three mature and three immature plants in their home, and no more than 12 plants per household, according to the state Department of Consumer Protection.

The plants should be secure from children, pets and others who shouldn’t have access to cannabis, the department warns. Cannabis must be grown indoors in a secured, locked area that is not visible to the public.

“Adults who choose to grow their own cannabis should use safe and healthy gardening practices for growing any products they intend to consume,” DCP Commissioner Bryan Cafferelli said in a statement. “Plants should also be kept indoors, out of reach and out of sight from children and pets.”

The state is also warning adults who choose to consume cannabis to do so responsibly, including storing cannabis products in their original child-proof packaging, locked up and out of reach of children and pets.

Cannabis was approved for adult use in Connecticut in June 2021 and adult-use sales began Jan. 10, 2023, at licensed retailers.

Medical marijuana patients 18 years and older have been able to grow up to three mature and three immature plants at home as of Oct. 1, 2021, with a cap of 12 total plants per household.