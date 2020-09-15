coronavirus in connecticut

6 States Removed, Puerto Rico Added to CT's COVID-19 Hot Spot Travel Advisory

NBC Universal, Inc.

The state has updated the locations on the COVID-19 travel advisory, which requires people traveling to Connecticut to fill out a travel form and self-quarantine for two weeks or submit a negative COVID-19 test. Six locations has been removed and one has been added.

Puerto Rico has been added to the list while California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada and Ohio have been removed.

This is the first update to the list since Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday that people traveling here from the states and territories under the travel advisory will now have the option of quarantining for 14 days or providing a negative COVID-19 test result from within 72 hours before travel, but he said it is strongly recommended for people to quarantine.

The governor made the change to simplify the prior policy, which provided a number of exclusions to the quarantine option, according to Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe.

Local

Manchester

Crash Brings Down Multiple Utility Poles on Main St. in Manchester

Hamden

Man Stabbed Relative in Hamden Home: Police

Connecticut, New York and New Jersey instituted the travel advisory earlier this summer to help keep COVID-19 rates in the region low.

The list is updated every Tuesday as the situation on virus transmission rates develops across the country.

A COVID-19 positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, or higher than a 10 percent test positivity rate over a seven-day average, will put a location on the travel advisory, which is updated every Tuesday.

Current Travel Advisory

  1. Alaska
  2. Alabama
  3. Arkansas
  4. Delaware
  5. Florida
  6. Georgia
  7. Guam
  8. Iowa
  9. Idaho
  10. Illinois
  11. Indiana
  12. Kansas
  13. Kentucky
  14. Louisiana
  15. Missouri
  16. Mississippi
  17. Montana
  18. North Carolina
  19. North Dakota
  20. Nebraska
  21. Oklahoma
  22. Puerto Rico
  23. South Carolina
  24. South Dakota
  25. Tennessee
  26. Texas
  27. Utah
  28. Virginia
  29. Wisconsin
  30. West Virginia

Last Week's Travel Advisory

These were the locations on the travel advisory last week:

  1. Alabama
  2. Alaska
  3. Arkansas
  4. California
  5. Delaware
  6. Florida
  7. Georgia
  8. Guam
  9. Hawaii
  10. Idaho
  11. Iowa
  12. Illinois
  13. Indiana
  14. Kansas
  15. Kentucky
  16. Louisiana
  17. Maryland
  18. Minnesota
  19. Missouri
  20. Mississippi
  21. Montana
  22. North Carolina
  23. North Dakota
  24. Nebraska
  25. Nevada
  26. Ohio
  27. Oklahoma
  28. South Carolina
  29. South Dakota
  30. Tennessee
  31. Texas
  32. Utah
  33. Virginia
  34. West Virginia
  35. Wisconsin

The latest details on the advisory and an FAQ can be found here.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutConnecticut COVID-19 travel quarantine
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us