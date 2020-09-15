6 States Removed, Puerto Rico Added to CT's COVID-19 Hot Spot Travel Advisory

The state has updated the locations on the COVID-19 travel advisory, which requires people traveling to Connecticut to fill out a travel form and self-quarantine for two weeks or submit a negative COVID-19 test. Six locations has been removed and one has been added.

Puerto Rico has been added to the list while California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada and Ohio have been removed.

WEEKLY CONNECTICUT TRAVEL ADVISORY UPDATE:



➡️Added to impacted locations: Puerto Rico



➡️Removed from impacted locations: CA, HI, MD, MN, NV, OH



If you're entering Connecticut from these locations, you need to quarantine 14 days. See full list ⬇️ https://t.co/lMJvc6PkFa — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) September 15, 2020

This is the first update to the list since Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday that people traveling here from the states and territories under the travel advisory will now have the option of quarantining for 14 days or providing a negative COVID-19 test result from within 72 hours before travel, but he said it is strongly recommended for people to quarantine.

The governor made the change to simplify the prior policy, which provided a number of exclusions to the quarantine option, according to Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe.

Connecticut, New York and New Jersey instituted the travel advisory earlier this summer to help keep COVID-19 rates in the region low.

The list is updated every Tuesday as the situation on virus transmission rates develops across the country.

A COVID-19 positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, or higher than a 10 percent test positivity rate over a seven-day average, will put a location on the travel advisory, which is updated every Tuesday.

Current Travel Advisory

Alaska Alabama Arkansas Delaware Florida Georgia Guam Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska Oklahoma Puerto Rico South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Wisconsin West Virginia

Last Week's Travel Advisory

These were the locations on the travel advisory last week:

Alabama Alaska Arkansas California Delaware Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Iowa Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maryland Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska Nevada Ohio Oklahoma South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia West Virginia Wisconsin

The latest details on the advisory and an FAQ can be found here.