A Look at COVID Testing Turnaround Times in Connecticut

In terms of testing for COVID-19, nationally the turnaround time for getting results has gone down slightly compared to earlier this year.

That’s according to an exclusive national survey by Dynata that sister network CNBC shared with NBC Connecticut.

In Connecticut, Dynata’s data shows the highest number of tests, about 25%, came back in two days.

Nationally, the highest number of tests, about 23%, also came back in two days.

The survey also showed the variety of reasons people took the test in Connecticut.

For 23% of those tested, said a test was required for a medical procedure.

Those showing COVID-like symptoms made up 21% of those being tested.

As far as work related reasons, 10% said they are caregivers for high risk individuals.

Nationally, about 24% said they got tested after experiencing COVID-like symptoms.

As for the cost of the coronavirus test, 90% in Connecticut said they got it for free. A little under 3% said they paid more than $100 for the test.