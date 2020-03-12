coronavirus

AAC Cancels Men’s Basketball Championship Over Coronavirus Concerns

AAC-logo

The American Athletic Conference on Thursday canceled its men's basketball championship just hours before it was supposed to tip-off.

The tournament was scheduled to be held in Fort Worth, Texas through Sunday. UConn was supposed to take on Tulane at 3 p.m.

The conference said it made the decision "in light of recent developments regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus."

"This is a proactive decision to protect the safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff and all involved with the tournament," the conference said in a statement on its website.

