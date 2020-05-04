Airlines to Require Passengers to Wear Face Masks or Coverings

If you’re one of the few still flying right now, make sure to pack a mask.

On Monday, both Delta and Jet Blue will require passengers to wear a face covering during their travels in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

Those airlines say that includes at check-in, at the gate, while boarding and on the aircraft.

Starting on Monday, @Delta and @JetBlue will require face masks or coverings during travel. Others airlines will do the same in the next week. Most of the very few people at @Bradley_Airport were already wearing one. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/jImVcmWUBJ — Matt Austin (@mattaustinTV) May 3, 2020

In the next week, similar restrictions will also go into effect for American, Frontier and Southwest.

This is just part of the effort by airlines to promote safety while flying.

For instance, Delta says it’s taking temperature checks of workers, increased cleaning of its facilities and aircraft, as well as spreading people out on planes by blocking middle seat assignments and reducing the number of people onboard.

On Sunday afternoon, most travelers at Bradley International Airport were already wearing masks and those we spoke with say the changes help ease worries about flying now.

“I have concerns about it, but I think if everyone is taking infection control precautions and the airports are taking precautions, the planes they’re being defogged before we get on, people are being smart about it and not traveling sick, I’m okay with it,” said Rebecca Dellapietra, who was headed to Florida.

Bradley is also taking precautions.

It has increased cleaning and sanitizing throughout the terminal, especially of high-touch surfaces.

Also hand sanitizer stations have been added.

The airport reminds people to try and keep six feet from other travelers and wear a mask when that is not possible.