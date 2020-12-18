Another Prison Inmate Dies of COVID-19

The Department of Corrections announced another inmate death because of COVID-19 complications.

The DOC said a 47-year-old man was transferred to an outside hospital for treatment on Nov. 28, where he later died.

The man was serving a two and a half year sentence for sale of hallucinogen/narcotic substances as well as assault of a public safety, emergency medical, public transit or healthcare personnel, according to the DOC.

He was recently cleared to be released on a reentry furlough before his death, the DOC said.

In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19, prison staff will be tested every week and the inmate population will be tested every other week.

“It’s never easy to lose a loved one, but it is even harder when the loss comes around the holidays. My sincere condolences go out to his family,” said Commissioner Designate Angel Quiros. “I am committed to continuing the fight against the spread of this virus in any way I can.”

One in every five state and federal prisoners in the United States has tested positive for the coronavirus, a rate more than four times as high as the general population.