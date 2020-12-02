coronavirus vaccine

Big Y to Offer Free COVID-19 Vaccines When They Are Available

NBC Universal, Inc.

Big Y pharmacies plans to offer free COVID-19 vaccines to customers once they are approved and available for distribution,

The company said all 33 Big Y Pharmacy and Wellness Centers are preparing to administer the COVID-19 vaccines.

“When a vaccine is available, our pharmacy teams will be ready to administer them as per CDC guidelines,” Charles D’Amour, president and CEO of Big Y, said in a statement. “We are proud to partner with the United States government in order to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to our customers.”

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

hospitals Dec 8

‘The Beds Just Aren't Available': A Missouri Doctor Describes the Plight of Small-Town Hospitals

hydroponics Dec 8

A Solution to Urban Food Insecurity Is Growing Underground in Brooklyn

California Dec 8

A California Nurse Describes the Grim Reality of Caring for COVID-19 Patients in Their Final Days

Big Y operates 85 locations throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts, including 71 supermarkets, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors and 12 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccinebig y
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us