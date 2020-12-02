Big Y to Offer Free COVID-19 Vaccines When They Are Available

Big Y pharmacies plans to offer free COVID-19 vaccines to customers once they are approved and available for distribution,

The company said all 33 Big Y Pharmacy and Wellness Centers are preparing to administer the COVID-19 vaccines.

“When a vaccine is available, our pharmacy teams will be ready to administer them as per CDC guidelines,” Charles D’Amour, president and CEO of Big Y, said in a statement. “We are proud to partner with the United States government in order to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to our customers.”

Big Y operates 85 locations throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts, including 71 supermarkets, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors and 12 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations.