Breakdown of Hospital Capacity in Connecticut

The state released a breakdown of percentages relating to inpatient and Intensive Care Unit occupancy in Connecticut hospitals.

Below is a breakdown of these percentages for this week.

Adult Inpatient Occupancy

  • Bridgeport Hospital - 79.2%
  • Bristol Hospital - 55.3%
  • Charlotte Hungerford Hospital - 70.7%
  • Danbury Hospital - 79.5%
  • Day Kimball Hospital - 87.8%
  • Greenwich Hospital - 76.0%
  • Griffin Hospital - 78.8%
  • Hartford Hospital - 81.9%
  • Hospital of Central Connecticut - 73.4%
  • Johnson Memorial Hospital - 57.1%
  • Lawrence & Memorial Hospital - 92.6%
  • Manchester Memorial Hospital - 74.0%
  • Middlesex Hospital - 81.1%
  • MidState Medical Center - 77.9%
  • Norwalk Hospital - 88.8%
  • Sharon Hospital - 53.1%
  • St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center - 66.9%
  • St. Mary's Hospital - 96.4%
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center - 70.5%
  • Stamford Hospital - 62.2%
  • UCONN John Dempsey Hospital - 60.9%
  • Waterbury Hospital - 83.8%
  • Windham Hospital - 76.9%
  • WW Backus Hospital - 83.9%
  • Yale-New Haven Hospital - 86.5%
  • Statewide - 78.4%

Adult ICU Occupancy

  • Bridgeport Hospital - 76.6%
  • Bristol Hospital - 69.4%
  • Charlotte Hungerford Hospital - 21.2%
  • Danbury Hospital - 75.7%
  • Day Kimball Hospital - 81.0%
  • Greenwich Hospital - 66.7%
  • Griffin Hospital - 73.5%
  • Hartford Hospital - 50.6%
  • Hospital of Central Connecticut - 50.9%
  • Johnson Memorial Hospital - 83.7%
  • Lawrence & Memorial Hospital - 86.4%
  • Manchester Memorial Hospital - 90.9%
  • Middlesex Hospital - 92.3%
  • MidState Medical Center - 22.5%
  • Norwalk Hospital - 58.0%
  • Sharon Hospital - 58.7%
  • St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center - 93.4%
  • St. Mary's Hospital - 55.0%
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center - 18.4%
  • Stamford Hospital - 83.5%
  • UCONN John Dempsey Hospital - 49.5%
  • Waterbury Hospital - 80.1%
  • Windham Hospital - 0.0%
  • WW Backus Hospital - 26.0%
  • Yale-New Haven Hospital - 81.5%
  • Statewide - 61.1%
The information is gathered from the United States Department of Health and Human Services and the data is updated on a weekly basis.

For more information, click here.

