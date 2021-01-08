Breakdown of Hospital Capacity in Connecticut

The state released a breakdown of percentages relating to inpatient and Intensive Care Unit occupancy in Connecticut hospitals.

Below is a breakdown of these percentages for this week.

Adult Inpatient Occupancy

Bridgeport Hospital - 79.2%

Bristol Hospital - 55.3%

Charlotte Hungerford Hospital - 70.7%

Danbury Hospital - 79.5%

Day Kimball Hospital - 87.8%

Greenwich Hospital - 76.0%

Griffin Hospital - 78.8%

Hartford Hospital - 81.9%

Hospital of Central Connecticut - 73.4%

Johnson Memorial Hospital - 57.1%

Lawrence & Memorial Hospital - 92.6%

Manchester Memorial Hospital - 74.0%

Middlesex Hospital - 81.1%

MidState Medical Center - 77.9%

Norwalk Hospital - 88.8%

Sharon Hospital - 53.1%

St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center - 66.9%

St. Mary's Hospital - 96.4%

St. Vincent's Medical Center - 70.5%

Stamford Hospital - 62.2%

UCONN John Dempsey Hospital - 60.9%

Waterbury Hospital - 83.8%

Windham Hospital - 76.9%

WW Backus Hospital - 83.9%

Yale-New Haven Hospital - 86.5%

Statewide - 78.4%

Adult ICU Occupancy

Bridgeport Hospital - 76.6%

Bristol Hospital - 69.4%

Charlotte Hungerford Hospital - 21.2%

Danbury Hospital - 75.7%

Day Kimball Hospital - 81.0%

Greenwich Hospital - 66.7%

Griffin Hospital - 73.5%

Hartford Hospital - 50.6%

Hospital of Central Connecticut - 50.9%

Johnson Memorial Hospital - 83.7%

Lawrence & Memorial Hospital - 86.4%

Manchester Memorial Hospital - 90.9%

Middlesex Hospital - 92.3%

MidState Medical Center - 22.5%

Norwalk Hospital - 58.0%

Sharon Hospital - 58.7%

St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center - 93.4%

St. Mary's Hospital - 55.0%

St. Vincent's Medical Center - 18.4%

Stamford Hospital - 83.5%

UCONN John Dempsey Hospital - 49.5%

Waterbury Hospital - 80.1%

Windham Hospital - 0.0%

WW Backus Hospital - 26.0%

Yale-New Haven Hospital - 81.5%

Statewide - 61.1%

The information is gathered from the United States Department of Health and Human Services and the data is updated on a weekly basis.

For more information, click here.