Breakdown of Hospital Capacity in Connecticut

The state released a breakdown of percentages relating to inpatient and Intensive Care Unit occupancy in Connecticut hospitals.
Below is a breakdown of these percentages for this week.
Adult Inpatient Occupancy
- Bridgeport Hospital - 79.2%
- Bristol Hospital - 55.3%
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital - 70.7%
- Danbury Hospital - 79.5%
- Day Kimball Hospital - 87.8%
- Greenwich Hospital - 76.0%
- Griffin Hospital - 78.8%
- Hartford Hospital - 81.9%
- Hospital of Central Connecticut - 73.4%
- Johnson Memorial Hospital - 57.1%
- Lawrence & Memorial Hospital - 92.6%
- Manchester Memorial Hospital - 74.0%
- Middlesex Hospital - 81.1%
- MidState Medical Center - 77.9%
- Norwalk Hospital - 88.8%
- Sharon Hospital - 53.1%
- St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center - 66.9%
- St. Mary's Hospital - 96.4%
- St. Vincent's Medical Center - 70.5%
- Stamford Hospital - 62.2%
- UCONN John Dempsey Hospital - 60.9%
- Waterbury Hospital - 83.8%
- Windham Hospital - 76.9%
- WW Backus Hospital - 83.9%
- Yale-New Haven Hospital - 86.5%
- Statewide - 78.4%
Adult ICU Occupancy
- Bridgeport Hospital - 76.6%
- Bristol Hospital - 69.4%
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital - 21.2%
- Danbury Hospital - 75.7%
- Day Kimball Hospital - 81.0%
- Greenwich Hospital - 66.7%
- Griffin Hospital - 73.5%
- Hartford Hospital - 50.6%
- Hospital of Central Connecticut - 50.9%
- Johnson Memorial Hospital - 83.7%
- Lawrence & Memorial Hospital - 86.4%
- Manchester Memorial Hospital - 90.9%
- Middlesex Hospital - 92.3%
- MidState Medical Center - 22.5%
- Norwalk Hospital - 58.0%
- Sharon Hospital - 58.7%
- St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center - 93.4%
- St. Mary's Hospital - 55.0%
- St. Vincent's Medical Center - 18.4%
- Stamford Hospital - 83.5%
- UCONN John Dempsey Hospital - 49.5%
- Waterbury Hospital - 80.1%
- Windham Hospital - 0.0%
- WW Backus Hospital - 26.0%
- Yale-New Haven Hospital - 81.5%
- Statewide - 61.1%
The information is gathered from the United States Department of Health and Human Services and the data is updated on a weekly basis.
