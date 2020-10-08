Coast Guard Academy

Coast Guard Academy Classes Go Virtual Due to Case of COVID-19

All classes at the Coast Guard Academy will be virtual Thursday after a cadet tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the academy said the academy will conduct mass testing to learn more about the potential spread of the virus on campus.

Coast Guard Academy officials learned of the cadet’s positive case late Wednesday through the random testing program.

The cadet is in isolation and contact tracing has placed nine additional cadets in quarantine. A civilian employee also tested positive Wednesday. 

All activities on campus are canceled for Thursday and classes will be virtual.

