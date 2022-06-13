Conn. 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 7.57%

Connecticut's seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate on Monday is below 8%.

State data shows that the positivity rate currently stands at 7.57%, which is a decrease of 1.22% since Thursday.

Gov. Ned Lamont office said there were 3,588 positive tests out of 47,420 in the last week and the number of people hospitalized is 265.

The number of patients decreased by 28 since last week, according to the governor's office.

COVID-19 update in Connecticut from the past 7 days:



➡️Positive PCR/NAAT tests: 3,588

➡️All PCR/NAAT tests: 47,420

➡️% Positive: 7.57%

➡️Currently hospitalized: 265 (-28)



Full data available: https://t.co/ZFYhatgRxk — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) June 13, 2022

The most recent number of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 10,999.

