Conn. 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 7.57%

Connecticut's seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate on Monday is below 8%.
State data shows that the positivity rate currently stands at 7.57%, which is a decrease of 1.22% since Thursday.
Gov. Ned Lamont office said there were 3,588 positive tests out of 47,420 in the last week and the number of people hospitalized is 265.
The number of patients decreased by 28 since last week, according to the governor's office.
The most recent number of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 10,999.
