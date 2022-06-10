connecticut covid-19

Conn. 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate Remains Below 9%

GettyImages

Connecticut's seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate on Thursday is below 9%.

State data shows that the positivity rate currently stands at 8.79%, which is a decrease of 0.02% since Thursday.

Gov. Ned Lamont office said there were 3,203 positive tests out of 36,424 in the last week and the number of people hospitalized is 259.

The number of patients decreased by 70 since last week, according to the governor's office.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The most recent number of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 10,999.

On Friday, the Biden administration announced they're lifting the requirement that international air travelers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights.

Local

Alex Jones 13 mins ago

Infowars Bankruptcy Tossed in Deal With Sandy Hook Parents

Bridgeport 25 mins ago

Bridgeport Police Investigate Deadly Shooting

The U.S. is ending the COVID-19 testing requirement for international air travel into the country, according to a senior administration source.

For more COVID-19 information, click here.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut covid-19COVID-19connecticut coronaviruspositivity ratecoroanvirus in connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us