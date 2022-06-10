Conn. 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate Remains Below 9%

Connecticut's seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate on Thursday is below 9%.
State data shows that the positivity rate currently stands at 8.79%, which is a decrease of 0.02% since Thursday.
Gov. Ned Lamont office said there were 3,203 positive tests out of 36,424 in the last week and the number of people hospitalized is 259.
The number of patients decreased by 70 since last week, according to the governor's office.
The most recent number of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 10,999.
On Friday, the Biden administration announced they're lifting the requirement that international air travelers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights.
Local
For more COVID-19 information, click here.