Conn. 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate Remains Below 9%

Connecticut's seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate on Thursday is below 9%.

State data shows that the positivity rate currently stands at 8.79%, which is a decrease of 0.02% since Thursday.

Gov. Ned Lamont office said there were 3,203 positive tests out of 36,424 in the last week and the number of people hospitalized is 259.

The number of patients decreased by 70 since last week, according to the governor's office.

COVID-19 update in Connecticut from the past 7 days:



➡️Positive PCR/NAAT tests: 3,203

➡️All PCR/NAAT tests: 36,424

➡️% Positive: 8.79%

➡️Currently hospitalized: 259 (-70)



Full data available: https://t.co/ZFYhatgRxk — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) June 10, 2022

The most recent number of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 10,999.

On Friday, the Biden administration announced they're lifting the requirement that international air travelers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights.

The U.S. is ending the COVID-19 testing requirement for international air travel into the country, according to a senior administration source.

