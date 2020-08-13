coronavirus in connecticut

Conn. Coronavirus Hospitalizations Up, Positive Test Rate Remains Low

NBC 5

Connecticut coronavirus hospitalizations increased by five overnight and the positivity rate remains below one percent.

There are now 63 total hospitalizations in Connecticut.

An additional 76 people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the state total to 50,782. The positive test rate is about 0.9 percent.

No new deaths were reported. The death toll remains at 4,450.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health is recommending postponing football and girls volleyball at Connecticut schools until the spring.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutCOVID-19coronavirus pandemicCoronavirus Outbreakhospitalizations
