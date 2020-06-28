Conn. COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue Decreasing; 1% of Tests Done Overnight Come Back Positive

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations are continuing to decrease after increasing slightly for the first time in a month two days ago and one percent of coronavirus tests done overnight have come back positive, according to new numbers released by the state on Sunday.

There are currently 103 people hospitalized with COVID-19 including a decrease of 3 since yesterday.

On Friday, coronavirus hospitalizations increased slightly for the first time in a month.

An additional 97 cases of coronavirus were reported since yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 46,303.

Here is a look at the cases by county:

Five additional people died of coronavirus overnight. The death toll is now 4,316.

In total, there have been 436,644 coronavirus tests done in Connecticut, including 9,077 tests done overnight. The percentage of positive tests is one percent.