Conn. COVID-19 Testing Increases; Hospitalizations, Positive Test Rate Decline

Connecticut reached an all-time record high in COVID-19 tests performed and a record low positive test percentage, Governor Ned Lamont announced Tuesday.

Of the 21,416 tests reported since yesterday, 152 came back positive for a 0.7% positive rate. The number of active hospitalizations from coronavirus in Connecticut declined by one to 98.

"Today's metrics, with an all-time high in tests reported and all-time low in test positivity rate, reflect momentum in our testing strategy and discipline from the people of Connecticut to wear [masks], keep their distance, and follow safety guidelines," the governor tweeted.

"At a time when cases are spiking in so many other parts of the country, we need to keep our guard up and not take these numbers for granted, now more than ever," said the governor.

Today's COVID-19 update in CT:



➡️21,416 tests were administered and 152 came back positive (0.7%)

➡️This is the largest day of testing and lowest rate of positivity to date

➡️Hospitalizations declined to 98

➡️There were 2 fatalities



For more data, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/hEWVlxbRkS — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) June 30, 2020

Connecticut's strong numbers come as a number of southern and western states are seeing an alarming resurgence of coronavirus cases.

Arizona, Texas, Florida and California are re-closing beaches and bars in some cases. Governors in Oregon and Kansas announced Monday new face mask requirements statewide while city officials in Jacksonville, Florida, where President Donald Trump plans to accept the Republican nomination in August, said Monday coverings must be worn in "situations where individuals cannot socially distance." Trump has refused to wear a mask during visits to states and businesses that require them.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, nation's top infectious disease expert warned at a Senate hearing Tuesday that coronavirus cases could grow to 100,000 a day in the U.S. if Americans don’t start following public health recommendations.

The U.S. leads the world in coronavirus cases, with nearly 2.6 million infections and over 126,000 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Connecticut, New York and New Jersey on Tuesday expanded to 16 the number of states impacted by their quarantine travel order. Travelers to the tri-state from states deemed to have a high rate of COVID-19, based upon criteria on a rolling basis, have to self-quarantine upon arrival for 14 days.