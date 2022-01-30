Conn. Has Now Distributed 4.5 Million COVID-19 Test Kits This Month

The State of Connecticut has now distributed 4.5 million COVID-19 test kits to partner organizations this month, according to Governor Ned Lamont.
Lamont said 900,000 test kits were given out just this past week.
Some of the deliveries for the week of January 24 included:
- 450,000 to municipalities for social services, vulnerable populations, K-12 students, teachers and staff, first responders and other front-facing municipal employees and non-licensed childcare programs
- 300,000 to community groups, vulnerable populations and faith-based organizations
- 60,000 to UConn (combined with earlier deliveries to Connecticut state colleges and universities)
- Lamont said every public college and university in Connecticut not has at least one self-test available for every residential student to facilitate the return to campus.
- 60,000 to state employees and private non-profit providers
In total, the state has delivered the following amounts since December 31, 2021:
- Municipalities: 1,801,000
- K-12 students, teachers and staff: 1,420,000
- Early childhood: 164,000
- State employees and PNPs: 282,000
- Faith-based: 290,000
- Residents and clients of congregate settings: 53,000
- Foodshare: 57,000
- Homebound individuals: 29,000
- K-12 bus drivers: 21,000
- Center for Disability Rights: 10,000
- Undocumented residents: 26,000
- Seasonal farm workers: 19,000
- Incarcerated population: 19,000
- Public college & university students: 73,000
- Nursing home visitation: 59,000
- Coalition Against Domestic Violence: 40,000
- Hartford Communities That Care: 6,000
- LGBTQ Communities: 9,000
- Spanish American Merchants: 25,000
- Malta House of Care: 3,000
- Community re-entry programs: 4,000
- Hospitality workers and community organizations: 20,000
- Women's healthcare providers: 11,000
- American Red Cross: 20,000
- Salvation Army: 30,000
- Child guidance: 5,000
According to Lamont, the administration has thousands more test kits on order that are in the process of being delivered to the state and will be distributed to partner organizations as soon as they arrive.