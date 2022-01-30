Conn. Has Now Distributed 4.5 Million COVID-19 Test Kits This Month

The State of Connecticut has now distributed 4.5 million COVID-19 test kits to partner organizations this month, according to Governor Ned Lamont.

Lamont said 900,000 test kits were given out just this past week.

Some of the deliveries for the week of January 24 included:

450,000 to municipalities for social services, vulnerable populations, K-12 students, teachers and staff, first responders and other front-facing municipal employees and non-licensed childcare programs

to municipalities for social services, vulnerable populations, K-12 students, teachers and staff, first responders and other front-facing municipal employees and non-licensed childcare programs 300,000 to community groups, vulnerable populations and faith-based organizations

to community groups, vulnerable populations and faith-based organizations 60,000 to UConn (combined with earlier deliveries to Connecticut state colleges and universities) Lamont said every public college and university in Connecticut not has at least one self-test available for every residential student to facilitate the return to campus.

to UConn (combined with earlier deliveries to Connecticut state colleges and universities) 60,000 to state employees and private non-profit providers

In total, the state has delivered the following amounts since December 31, 2021:

Municipalities: 1,801,000

K-12 students, teachers and staff: 1,420,000

Early childhood: 164,000

State employees and PNPs: 282,000

Faith-based: 290,000

Residents and clients of congregate settings: 53,000

Foodshare: 57,000

Homebound individuals: 29,000

K-12 bus drivers: 21,000

Center for Disability Rights: 10,000

Undocumented residents: 26,000

Seasonal farm workers: 19,000

Incarcerated population: 19,000

Public college & university students: 73,000

Nursing home visitation: 59,000

Coalition Against Domestic Violence: 40,000

Hartford Communities That Care: 6,000

LGBTQ Communities: 9,000

Spanish American Merchants: 25,000

Malta House of Care: 3,000

Community re-entry programs: 4,000

Hospitality workers and community organizations: 20,000

Women's healthcare providers: 11,000

American Red Cross: 20,000

Salvation Army: 30,000

Child guidance: 5,000

According to Lamont, the administration has thousands more test kits on order that are in the process of being delivered to the state and will be distributed to partner organizations as soon as they arrive.

