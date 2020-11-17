Connecticut Airport Authority to Discuss Holiday Travel Through Bradley Airport

The holidays are almost here and families have a choice to make on whether or not to travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Connecticut Airport Authority will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon about traveling through Bradley International Airport for the Thanksgiving holiday and in the weeks ahead and going to the airport prepared.

Moderna and Pfizer have now both reported that their COVID-19 vaccines have been highly effective in trials. But how do they work, and what are the differences between the two? Benjamin Neuman, a professor of biological studies at Texas A&M, breaks down the specifics of both vaccines.

Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m.