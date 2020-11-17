Bradley Airport

Connecticut Airport Authority to Discuss Holiday Travel Through Bradley Airport

NBC Universal, Inc.

The holidays are almost here and families have a choice to make on whether or not to travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Connecticut Airport Authority will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon about traveling through Bradley International Airport for the Thanksgiving holiday and in the weeks ahead and going to the airport prepared.

Moderna and Pfizer have now both reported that their COVID-19 vaccines have been highly effective in trials. But how do they work, and what are the differences between the two? Benjamin Neuman, a professor of biological studies at Texas A&M, breaks down the specifics of both vaccines.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

CT Travel advisory 1 hour ago

CT COVID-19 Hotspot Travel Advisory List Grows to 47 With Addition of Vermont

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Dolly Parton on Helping to Fund the Coronavirus Vaccine: I Just Wanted ‘To Do Good'

Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Bradley Airport
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us