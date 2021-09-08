Connecticut College Goes Remote Due to COVID Cases

Classes at Connecticut College will be remote and students are in what the school is calling cautionary quarantine after dozens of students tested positive for COVID-19.

The dean of students, Victor Arcelus, notified the school community that 20 students who had symptoms tested positive on Monday and contact tracing revealed that students who had contracted the virus had been socializing in cars, in friends’ rooms or apartments, at parties or in bars without wearing a mask.

On Tuesday morning, another 34 students tested positive and were being moved to isolation housing.

Because of the rise in cases, the school is now in what it calls “Alert Level 3-Orange” and Connecticut College is shifting the way campus operates for a week to 10 days to limit the spread and monitor test results.

As of Tuesday, 68 Connecticut College students and two employees have tested positive for COVID 19 since Aug. 23. The total positivity rate is 1.11 percent.

The weekly report for COVID cases shows 57 students testing positive out of 951 test, which is a positivity rate of 5.99 percent.

What Alert Level 3-Orange Status at Connecticut College Means

That means that students can only go into their residence hall and can only be on their floor in the building. Students can only be in their room or apartment with roommates and apartment-mates and friends cannot visit in rooms.

Students are allowed to socialize with a maximum of three students outside, socially distanced and wearing masks.

Students shouldn’t go into the community unless it is urgent and must not have other students or visitors to their off-campus property.

Students must receive approval from their class dean to leave campus to attend to urgent matters in New London County.

If students need to leave campus to attend to urgent matters beyond New London County, they must receive approval from their class dean.

Essential staff will be on campus to manage dining operations, campus safety and other critical functions. Non-essential staff who are able to work remotely will be allowed to choose to do so, or, report to work as scheduled on campus.

