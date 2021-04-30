Connecticut COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Decline

Hospitalizations in Connecticut related to COVID-19 continue to decline, the state Department of Public Health and the governor's office announced Friday.

Since Thursday, the number of active hospitalizations in the state due to COVID-19 dropped by 20 to 383.

However, 13 more people lost their lives from the disease in the state. The total cumulative deaths in Connecticut from COVID-19 has climbed to 8,097.

The state's test positive rate was at 2.02% on Friday after 786 tests out of 38,830 since yesterday came back positive.

Some of the restrictions that have been in place in Connecticut for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be eased or lifted Saturday.

Gov. Ned Lamont will lift all outdoor restrictions tomorrow, including for bars that have been closed since the early days of the pandemic.

All restrictions for Connecticut businesses will end on May 19.