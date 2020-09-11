coronavirus in connecticut

Connecticut COVID-19 Positivity Test Rate Remains Above 1% for Third Straight Day

NBC Universal, Inc.

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate remained above 1% for the third straight day, the governor's office announced Friday afternoon.

Of the 21,509 COVID-19 tests reported since Thursday, 233 came back positive for a 1.1% positive rate, according to data from the Department of Public Health. After remaining below 1% for much of the last month, the state has seen an uptick for the second half of this week.

Two new COVID-19 associated deaths were reported since Thursday bringing Connecticut's death total to 4,480 for the pandemic.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

UConn 16 hours ago

UConn Announces Quarantine of Students Living in Off-Campus Apartment

CIAC Sep 11

CIAC Says Department of Health Will Review New Strategies on School Sports

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

One less patient is currently hospitalized in the state since yesterday leaving 51 active hospitalizations.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticut
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us