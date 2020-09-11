Connecticut COVID-19 Positivity Test Rate Remains Above 1% for Third Straight Day

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate remained above 1% for the third straight day, the governor's office announced Friday afternoon.

Of the 21,509 COVID-19 tests reported since Thursday, 233 came back positive for a 1.1% positive rate, according to data from the Department of Public Health. After remaining below 1% for much of the last month, the state has seen an uptick for the second half of this week.

Two new COVID-19 associated deaths were reported since Thursday bringing Connecticut's death total to 4,480 for the pandemic.

One less patient is currently hospitalized in the state since yesterday leaving 51 active hospitalizations.