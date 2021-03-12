Connecticut Reports 93 New Cases of B.1.1.7 COVID-19 Variant

Connecticut is reporting 93 additional cases of the B.1.1.7 variant on Friday, bringing the total number of cases among state residents to 174, according to the governor's office.

The B.1.1.7 variant is often referred to as the U.K. variant.

Here is a list of where the residents of the 174 cases live:

Beacon Falls: 1

Bloomfield: 1

Branford: 6

Bridgeport: 7

Bristol: 1

Burlington: 1

Cheshire: 3

Cromwell: 1

East Haven: 5

Fairfield: 1

Greenwich: 2

Guilford: 2

Hamden: 6

Madison: 1

Meriden: 5

Middlefield: 1

Middletown: 1

Naugatuck: 3

New Britain: 1

New Hartford: 1

New Haven: 34

North Branford: 7

North Canaan: 2

North Haven: 4

Norwich: 1

Oxford: 7

Prospect: 1

Rocky Hill: 2

Seymour: 2

Shelton: 1

Southbury: 2

Southington: 2

Stamford: 4

Stratford: 2

Thomaston: 2

Thompson: 1

Torrington: 1

Wallingford: 14

Waterbury: 16

Watertown: 2

West Hartford: 1

West Haven: 10

Westbrook: 1

Wethersfield: 1

Wilton: 1

Windham: 1

Wolcott: 1

Woodbridge: 1

In addition, the state is reporting an additional four cases of the B.1.351 variant, which first was discovered in South Africa. With the new cases, the state has now confirmed six total cases of the B.1.351 variant.

Those six cases involve residents from these towns:

Ansonia: 2

Danbury: 1

Greenwich: 1

New Milford: 2

Connecticut COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate at 2.47%; Hospitalizations Decrease Again

On Friday, the state reported a 2.47% test positive rate. Of the 47,985 COVID-19 tests since Thursday, 1,185 came back positive.

A net two less patients are hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 bringing the total to 381.

Four more residents lost their lives due to the disease.