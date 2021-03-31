Connecticut's COVID-19 Daily Positivity Rate Down to 3.74%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate fell to 3.74% on Wednesday.

That is down from Tuesday's 5.26% infection rate.

There was a net decrease in coronavirus-related hospitalizations of five, according to data from the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

The state saw one new death related to COVID-19.

Wednesday's numbers were released just hours before the state opens eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone age 16 and older. Thursday, that group of people will be able to schedule appointments for vaccinations.

Gov. Ned Lamont's office released a list of more than 100 new pharmacies that will be offering vaccination appointments across Connecticut.