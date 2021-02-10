Connecticut's COVID-19 Infection Rate at 3.1%

Connecticut's COVID-19 infection rate fell to 3.1% on Wednesday. It continued a trend of the state's positivity rate remaining relatively low in the past week.
There were an additional 28 COVID-related deaths reported.
Connecticut also saw a decrease in coronavirus-related hospitalizations by 56.
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
There are currently 770 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state. That is the lowest number of hospitalizations since mid-November.