Connecticut's COVID-19 Infection Rate at 3.1%

Connecticut's COVID-19 infection rate fell to 3.1% on Wednesday. It continued a trend of the state's positivity rate remaining relatively low in the past week.

There were an additional 28 COVID-related deaths reported.

Connecticut also saw a decrease in coronavirus-related hospitalizations by 56.

There are currently 770 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state. That is the lowest number of hospitalizations since mid-November.

