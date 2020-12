Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate dipped slightly on Wednesday to 7.56%, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

That number is down from Tuesday's rate of 8.6%, the highest positivity rate since the state began broad-based testing.

There were 43 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Wednesday.

Another 39 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, bringing the current number of hospitalizations to 1,262. That is the highest number since the beginning of May.