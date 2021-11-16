coronavirus in connecticut

CT's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Increases to 4.3 Percent

This is the highest it has been in nearly two months.

Hartford Healthcare Moderna COVID 19 vaccine
NBC Connecticut

The state of Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate has increased to 4.3 percent on Tuesday, the governor said, which is the highest it has been in nearly two months.

This was an increase from 2.89% on Monday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The positivity rate at the beginning of November was 1.64 percent on Nov. 1. Until today, the highest rate this month had been 3.23 percent on Nov. 9, according to figures released by the governor's office.

At that time, Gov. Ned Lamont said the positivity rate was the highest it had been in around six weeks.

Local

Litchfield 2 hours ago

Vehicle Crashes Into CVS in Litchfield: Police

Bridgeport 3 hours ago

City of Bridgeport Looking Towards Commercial Flights at Sikorsky Airport

The last time the positivity rate was close to today's rate was on Sept. 17, when the rate was 4.22 percent.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us