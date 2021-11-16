CT's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Increases to 4.3 Percent

The state of Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate has increased to 4.3 percent on Tuesday, the governor said, which is the highest it has been in nearly two months.

This was an increase from 2.89% on Monday.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut (since Friday):



➡️75,526 tests were administered and 2,179 came back positive (2.89% rate)

➡️238 patients are currently hospitalized (increase of 13)



Read today's full report: https://t.co/ZFYhasZgFM pic.twitter.com/xnUl70m50P — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) November 15, 2021

The positivity rate at the beginning of November was 1.64 percent on Nov. 1. Until today, the highest rate this month had been 3.23 percent on Nov. 9, according to figures released by the governor's office.

At that time, Gov. Ned Lamont said the positivity rate was the highest it had been in around six weeks.

The last time the positivity rate was close to today's rate was on Sept. 17, when the rate was 4.22 percent.