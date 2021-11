Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate is above 3 percent.

Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday that the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 3.2%.

He said this is the highest it's been in about six weeks and hospitalizations are creeping up.

This comes after a positivity rate Monday of 2.57 percent.

The rate on Friday was 1.33 percent on Nov. 5.