Connecticut's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Jumps to 3 Percent

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut has increased to 3%, the highest it has been since June.

“We haven’t had 3 percent infection rate, 3 percent of all the people tested testing positive, going back to June,” Gov. Ned Lamont said during a news conference on Tuesday.

The state was a COVID-19 hot spot early in the pandemic and the governor issued several executive orders that closed many businesses in an effort to get the pandemic under control.

The state then launched a plan to reopen in phases and Connecticut is now in Phase Three except for communities with a higher percentage of COVID-19 positivity that opted to return back to Phase 2.

Connecticut's coronavirus positivity rate was 2.4% on Friday, but declined over the weekend to 1.7%.

The U.S. COVID-19 positivity rate stands at about 5.3%.

Lamont said an additional 22 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

"I just urge each and every one of you, when you see these sobering numbers on the infection rate and the hospitalizations, be careful, stay disciplined, hang with us a little bit longer. We are going to through this. We're going to get through it together," Lamont said.

The governors of Connecticut, New York and New Jersey issued instituted a travel advisory months ago to keep the infection positivity rates low in the region. Connecticut has required people traveling here from COVID-19 hotspots or returning from one of then to quarantine for two weeks or present a negative COVID-19 test.

On Tuesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania all now meet the threshold to be on New York's list, but that's not practical and he instead is urging people to avoid non-essential tri-state travel.

Cuomo said he is open to limiting non-essential tri-state travel and will have more to say on that, after speaking with Lamont and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, on Wednesday.