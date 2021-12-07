Connecticut's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Jumps to 8.3%

Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate has jumped to 8.3 percent, according to the governor’s office. That appears to be the highest it's been in 11 months.

The rate on Monday was 5.8%

It appears the last time Connecticut's positivity rate was over 8 percent was on Jan. 8, before vaccines were widely available. The rate on that date was 8.46%.

“That is distressing since we have 95 percent of our people, eligible people, have had at least one shot. Obviously, the overwhelming majority of those infected are the unvaccinated,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

At that time, 1,109 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and there had been 3,236 additional cases since the day before.

There is a surge of people heading to the hospital to be treated for COVID-19. Statewide hospitalizations are up about 20-percent just since Friday.

As of Monday, 500 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 386, or 77.2%, were not fully vaccinated.

“You can just see that this germ is like a heat-seeking missile, really going right at the unvaccinated, but also, the number of folks in,” Lamont said.

Lamont said he is not thinking about mandates or restrictions at this point.

The governor has said he watches the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 very closely and the state has gone from 200 to more than 500 hospitalizations.

“We were at 2,000, as you remember, about a year and a half ago, so we still have capacity” Lamont said. “I still feel like our hospitals are in very good shape. That’s the key metric I look at.”

He urged people to be cautious, be careful and watch out for big crowds.