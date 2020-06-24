coronavirus in connecticut

Coronavirus Hospitalizations Continue to Decline in Connecticut; Positive Test Rate Remains Low

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations continued to decline in Connecticut on Wednesday.

There are currently 124 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, a net decrease of 14 over Tuesday. That is down significantly from the peak of the pandemic in April when Connecticut had nearly 2,000 hospitalizations due to the virus.

There were 14 new coronavirus cases reported, bringing the total to 45,913. Connecticut saw 10 more COVID-related fatalities. The death toll now stands at 4,287.

The positivity rate of the 1,175 tests performed was below 2%.

