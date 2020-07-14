Coronavirus Hospitalizations Decline in Connecticut, Test Positivity Rate Remains Low

As many parts of the country have seen coronavirus cases surge in the past few weeks, Connecticut's numbers remain low.

New data released on Tuesday show 20 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. There were 2,447 test results reported. That is a positivity rate of 0.8%.

The new cases bring the total number in Connecticut to 47,530. There was one COVID-related death reported on Tuesday. The death toll now stands at 4,372.

The state also saw another drop in coronavirus-related hospitalizations with a net decrease of 8 hospitalizations since Monday.

There are currently 66 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Connecticut, down from a high of nearly 2,000 in mid-April.