COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise, State's Positivity Rate at 2%

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate was 2% on Wednesday, according to data from the Department of Public Health.

The state saw 164 new coronavirus cases reported out of 8,359 tests performed.

The positivity rate ticked down from Tuesday's 2.4%.

Hospitalizations continued to climb as well, with a net increase of 16 new patients hospitalized. There are currently 188 people hospitlaized for COVID-19 in Connecticut. That is the highest number of hospitalizations since June 15.

Four more coronavirus-related deaths were reported. The death toll stands at 4,537 in Connecticut.

