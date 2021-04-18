Appointments Available for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in Vernon Tomorrow

Appointments are available at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Vernon tomorrow.

The Moderna vaccination clinic will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Vernon Senior Center.

Anyone who lives or works in Connecticut is eligible to get a vaccine at the clinic.

If you'd like to sign up, you can do so here until 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

People who receive their first vaccine dose at a Vernon clinic will be automatically scheduled for their second dose 28 days later, officials said.